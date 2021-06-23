Cancel
California State

California drought is causing some tap water to taste like dirt

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA muddy flavor in your tap water lately may not be the product of your imagination. An algae bloom is causing water sourced from the Sacramento and American rivers to impart a "musty" taste to tap water. The bacterial bloom generates something called geosmin, which is harmless for consumption but is easily detectable due to its earthy smell and taste. Interestingly, geosmin is also the compound that people sometimes perceive as the muddy smell in freshwater fish and contributes to the pleasant smell after the rain known as petrichor.

