Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says the first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant has been identified in the northern part of the Nation. The Delta variant is highly transmissible. However, health experts say COVID-19 vaccines are shown to be effective in preventing in severe illness from the variant. The World Health Organization yesterday recommended fully vaccinated people continue to wear face coverings indoors and social distance to stop the spread of the new variant, as well as others.