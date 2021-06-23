Wildfire risks prompt prohibitions on camp fires, smoking in national forest

IDYLLWILD - Starting today, visitors to the San Bernardino National Forest will be barred from lighting camp fires, using stoves and target shooting outside of designated areas due to the increased risk of wildfires. According to forest rangers, hot and dry conditions now prevalent in Southern California have elevated wildfire danger in locations throughout the 676,666-acre federal preserve. Effective Wednesday morning, the following restrictions will apply under a U.S. Forest Service order: -- camp fires, stove fires and any other type of open burning will be allowed only in designated locations, mainly ``hosted campgrounds,'' listed by the USFS; -- individuals who hold a California Campfire Permit may use portable stoves and lanterns outdoors, as long as they have fuel shut-off valve.