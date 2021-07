Indiana Jones 5 is in production now, and while I won't share the set photos going around here, it is wild to see Harrison Ford in the fedora again. However, I will share pictures below of the new 4K Blu-ray set that is now in stores. Yes, finally, we can watch all three Indiana Jones films in glorious 4K. Wait..there is a fourth? I kid, I kid. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is…fine. It's fine. I had to watch it again for the first time since theaters in 2008 for this article, and there is some okay stuff in there. It is more bad than good, but it is still a better adventure film than most of the ones coming out these days.