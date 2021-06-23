Group of young people attack man on Uptown street, police say

A group of masked young people beat a 40-year-old man in an apparently unprovoked attack in Uptown on Monday evening, according to a CPD report. No arrests have been made. The victim was walking in the 800 block of West Montrose when the group approached and began punching and kicking him in the face and body around 9 p.m., Officer Steve Rusanov said. Witnesses reported seeing about five young men wearing masks attack the victim, who was then dragged into the street as the group continued to kick and punch him.