Well, the shares have rallied towards our Point and Figure price target of $588 so another review of the charts is in order. In the updated daily bar chart of REGN, below, we can see that prices have rapidly taken off on the upside. The shares are trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and the bottoming 200-day moving average line. The 50-day line is ready to cross above the 200-day line for a bullish golden cross buy signal.