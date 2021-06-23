Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Marketing Acquired by MNTN (Exclusive)

With his usual charm, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has jumped into the world of Tiktok. The social media network, which is driven by short video posts, seems ideally suited to Reynolds's snark, as well as the numerous ads he regularly tweets for companies like Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin, both of which count Reynolds as an investor. For his part, though, the actor isn't totally sold that TikTok is for him. And he's trying to prove it by starting out the musical stylings of All-4-One's "I Swear," one of the biggest songs of 1994 -- before many of the biggest names on TikTok were born.