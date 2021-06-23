Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Marketing Acquired by MNTN (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Marketing, the agency behind viral ads for Match and Mint Mobile, has been acquired by the advertising software company MNTN. As part of the deal, Maximum Effort Marketing will retain its identity and exist as an agency within MNTN (“mountain”). Reynolds will serve as MNTN’s chief creative officer while George Dewey will become the company’s chief brand officer, while also retaining his position as president of Maximum Effort.www.hollywoodreporter.com