Campbell County, WY

Hacker’s brief

By County 17
county17.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation for this week’s Hacker’s Brief is provided by CyberWyoming Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit affiliate of CyberWyoming. Your Email Account is Full Alert: A Sheridan citizen reported an email notification saying “your email account uses 99% of its capacity.” The email goes on to request that you click a link to increase your email storage. The email was spoofed as the citizen’s real company but was really from joseph@naturelinksafaris.co.ug and the link actually went to https://webmail.deshizhou.repl.co/#redacted.

