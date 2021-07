Youth cattle exhibitors from across the United States will be arriving in the city of Washington tomorrow for the 2021 Salers Junior National show. This is the 36th year for the event open to American Salers Junior Association members 21 years old and younger, and it’s only the fourth time Iowa has been the host. Events will begin Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds and will last through Wednesday, and there is no fee for spectators to attend. ASJA Board President and Iowan Abby Lingle looks forward to the event happening in Washington, “Honestly, the junior board is just so thankful that Washington is allowing us to host us there and they’re supporting us so much. I just cannot wait for June 25th to come around and have people start pulling in and just spending a whole week in Washington.”