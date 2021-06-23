Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN GULF...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA UNTIL 115 PM EDT/1215 PM CDT/ At 1216 PM EDT/1116 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mexico Beach, or 13 miles north of Port St. Joe, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mexico Beach, Stonemill Creek, Wewahitchka, Honeyville, Vilas, Chipola Cutoff, Central City, Owens Bridge, Overstreet, Kern, Wilma, Sumatra, Willis Landing, Nixon Garden, Twin Pole, Beacon Hill, Dalkeith and Saint Joe Beach.