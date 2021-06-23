Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Luchador Tacos New Windham, Maine Location Set To Open Friday

By Jeff Parsons
Posted by 
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luchador Tacos, the popular East LA style Mexican restaurant that started as a take-out stand in South Paris, is opening its third location on Friday, June 25 in Windham. Lucahdor is owned by Katherine Mitchell who moved to Maine from Los Angeles and opened up a small stand in South Paris across from the Oxford County Courthouse, preparing tacos and burritos like you'd find back in LA. It was a huge success and Luchador moved into its own building on Nichols Street in South Paris, which was the former home of "The Corner Store" a small, locally-owned convenience store. Later still, Lucador moved across town to Twin Town Plaza with even more space. But the growth didn't stop there.

wblm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oxford County, ME
City
Windham, ME
City
South Paris, ME
City
Paris, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Windham, ME
Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
City
Mexico, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Food Drink#Mexican#The Bomb Diggidy Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

This Island Shipwreck Is A Perfect Backdrop For Your Maine Photos

If you are coming to Maine on vacation, or maybe you're planning to take a Maine stay-cation this summer, a visit to Monhegan Island needs to be on your "to-do" list. According to Wikipedia, Monhegan Island lies about 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The name is derived from the Alogonquian word Monchiggon - which means "out to see island". The first Europeans to visit the island were pirates. Later, fishermen lived on the island. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became an artists colony.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

No This Big-Headed Maine Bird is Not Photoshopped

You Can't Believe Everything You See on The Internet. The internet is full of strange creatures. The users, yes, but also a lot of other things thanks to Photoshop. People can make themselves humanoids of perfection, homes, and landscapes can feature the strange and unusual, and you never know what kind of animal hybrid may pop up.
Auburn, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

What Hannaford is Doing For To-Go Orders Without Plastic Bags

Hannaford To-Go One of the greatest inventions in recent years (in my humble opinion) is grocery pick-up services. It's so easy, you just go online, do your shopping, and boom! A few hours later all you have to do is pop your trunk and you're on your way. Saving not only time during your busy day, but it also saves money on those impulse buys as well.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

Leaving Maine This Weekend? Here Are The Worst Times To Do It

Let’s face it, we all need a break, and the 4th of July weekend is the perfect time to take advantage of that fact. Best of all, the 4th falls on a Sunday, so everyone can just chill on Monday…unless you are planning a car trip. Hitting the beach? going to visit family and friends? headed up to camp? Wherever you are headed, things are going to look a bit different than they did in 2020. I know that I personally can't wait to peace out of Bangor for a bit.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

4 Mainers Are About To Walk from Maine to Fenway…Just Like Their Fathers Did 48 Years Ago

In 1973, Norm Payette, Wilbur Wildes, Ge Erskine, and Dave McHugh walked from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for the Jimmy Fund. Now, 48 years later, the children of these men will be replicating that walk to pay homage to their Dads. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh will be leaving from the exact same location as their fathers did; Wilkinson Park on New York Avenue in South Portland. The brave four will start their trip on Tuesday, July 6, at Noon. The goal is to reach Fenway Park on Sunday, July 11, before the start of the game between the first-place Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. The fundraising walk to Fenway is called "Fenway For our Fathers," with 100% of the money raised going to the incredible Jimmy Fund, an organization that is near and dear to Mainers and the Red Sox. The Jimmy Fund supports Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care.
Portland, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Portland, Maine Named One Of The 5 ‘Happiest’ Cities In America

What does it mean to be happy? That's probably a loaded question for a lot of people. So if you're a publication planning on determining who is happy and who isn't, you better have some very good methodology. Men's Health magazine attempted the feat by looking at 5 key factors for major cities across the country. Those factors include financial well-being, physical health, mental health, the environment and a sense of community. After tabulations, Men's Health determined that Portland, Maine is the 4th happiest city in the entire United States of America.
Lisbon, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

The Moxie Festival Is Canceled But Some Of The Events Are Still Happening

There may be no festival this year, but some of the scheduled events are still happening!. Since 1982, The Moxie Festival has been held on the second weekend in July in Lisbon, Maine. A few months back when organizers pulled the plug on this iconic event, no one knew what the future held in terms of large gatherings, but here we are smack dab in the summer of 2021, and things are getting back to normal. And while a yearly event of this magnitude can't be thrown together quickly, not all hope is lost. There are still things to do while chugging an ice cold Moxie. And with the prospect of a three day weekend coming, up seems like a great time to hit the open road and have some fun.
Portland, MEPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Mainer’s Epic Challenge to Run Every Road, Trail and Alley in Portland East of 295 Is a Success

As we surely but slowly pull out of the pandemic, we are hearing about all kinds of "quarantine projects." that people did to pass the time. The pandemic saw many of us try some new things. Many of us set "quarantine goals." Losing weight, learning a new skill, or stopping a bad habit. We found this amazing quarantine project on Reddit and had to share. The Quarantine Project? To run every street, trail, and alleyway on Portland's peninsula. If it was on Google Maps, and east of I-295, it had to be run. On March 16th, 2020, this person started. They finished it in May 2020. This is certainly one of the coolest pandemic projects we have seen. Well done u/guethlema!

Comments / 0

Community Policy