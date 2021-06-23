Luchador Tacos New Windham, Maine Location Set To Open Friday
Luchador Tacos, the popular East LA style Mexican restaurant that started as a take-out stand in South Paris, is opening its third location on Friday, June 25 in Windham. Lucahdor is owned by Katherine Mitchell who moved to Maine from Los Angeles and opened up a small stand in South Paris across from the Oxford County Courthouse, preparing tacos and burritos like you'd find back in LA. It was a huge success and Luchador moved into its own building on Nichols Street in South Paris, which was the former home of "The Corner Store" a small, locally-owned convenience store. Later still, Lucador moved across town to Twin Town Plaza with even more space. But the growth didn't stop there.wblm.com