Signature Symphony holding free outdoor concert July 3

TULSA, Okla. — Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will hold its annual 4th on the 3rd, with a few modifications for 2021.

Like last year, this concert is free and will be outdoors on the TCC Southeast Campus, 10300 East 81st Street (81st Street and Highway 169) in Tulsa.

The one-hour live concert featuring the Signature Quartet and Signature Brass Quintet will celebrate America’s independence. The evening will include patriotic music such as “America the Beautiful,” “Shenandoah,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Simple Gifts,” and “Armed Forces Salute.”

The 4th on the 3rd concert is 8 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, outside the Student Success and Career Center on the TCC Southeast Campus.

Food trucks will have food and beverages available starting at 7 p.m., an hour before the concert begins.

