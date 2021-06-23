Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Signature Symphony holding free outdoor concert July 3

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J95xw_0ad6MSyP00

TULSA, Okla. — Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will hold its annual 4th on the 3rd, with a few modifications for 2021.

Like last year, this concert is free and will be outdoors on the TCC Southeast Campus, 10300 East 81st Street (81st Street and Highway 169) in Tulsa.

The one-hour live concert featuring the Signature Quartet and Signature Brass Quintet will celebrate America’s independence. The evening will include patriotic music such as “America the Beautiful,” “Shenandoah,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Simple Gifts,” and “Armed Forces Salute.”

The 4th on the 3rd concert is 8 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, outside the Student Success and Career Center on the TCC Southeast Campus.

Food trucks will have food and beverages available starting at 7 p.m., an hour before the concert begins.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
34K+
Followers
57K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Outdoors#Simple Gifts#Stars And Stripes Forever#Tulsa Community College#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oasis Fresh Market holding grocery giveaways

TULSA, Okla. — Oasis Fresh Market is helping families in need with their “First Saturday” event. Area organizations set up inside the grocery store and let customers know about resources and programs available, whether it’s health care, financial guidance and more. “When you empower somebody and equip them with resources...