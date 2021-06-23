Milk protein could help boost blueberries' healthfulness

Are you looking for a refreshingly sweet and bubbly summer drink that’s also packed with major health benefits? Well, you should add kombucha to your shopping list. This fermented drink (it tastes a lot better than that sounds!) comes in all sorts of flavors and will help heal your gut to boost immunity, balance blood sugar, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the benefits of kombucha — plus, three drink recipes you can try making at home.