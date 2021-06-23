Cancel
Milk protein could help boost blueberries' healthfulness

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Pairing blueberry pie with a scoop of ice cream is a nice summer treat. Aside from being tasty, this combination might also help people take up more of the "superfruit's" nutrients, such as anthocyanins. Researchers reporting in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry show that α-casein, a protein found in cow's milk, helped rats absorb more blueberry anthocyanins and their byproducts, boosting accessibility to these good-for-you nutrients.

"Superfruit" Nutrient Uptake May Be Boosted by Dairy Protein

Milk protein may act as effective delivery vehicle for blueberry nutrients

