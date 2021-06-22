You can get 4 free months of Kindle Unlimited for Prime Day 2021

If you’re still scrambling to find a way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars or just wondering what Paramount+ is all about, then now’s probably a good time to dive in. Paramount+ has recently revealed a new deal offering a free trial lasting not a week but a full 30 days. And you gotta love free. The monthlong trial period extends into the streaming service’s newly launched “essential” plan, which gives subscribers limited commercial interruptions for $5 a month. If commercials aren’t your streaming viewing of choice though, Paramount+ is also offering a premium ad-free subscription, post free trial, for $10 a month. This comes on the heels of the streaming service’s announcement, earlier this month, of a significant boosting of its portfolio, having added more than 1,000 movie titles to its library. From the Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones franchises to Little Women, Saint Maud, and School of Rock, there’s good stuff! It’s at least worth poking around in for a month.