You can get 4 free months of Kindle Unlimited for Prime Day 2021
Bibliophiles, this one's for you. If you ever wondered how much you could read in a month if you had instant access to over two million titles—including ebooks, audiobooks, magazine and newspaper subscriptions—now's your chance to find out. This Prime Day 2021, you can try out Kindle Unlimited for four full months for free for new subscribers.