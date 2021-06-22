Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

You can get 4 free months of Kindle Unlimited for Prime Day 2021

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Bibliophiles, this one's for you. If you ever wondered how much you could read in a month if you had instant access to over two million titles—including ebooks, audiobooks, magazine and newspaper subscriptions—now’s your chance to find out. This Prime Day 2021, you can try out Kindle Unlimited for four full months for free for new subscribers.

www.reviewed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindle Ebooks#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Books#Free Downloads#Reviewed#Kindle Unlimited#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
ShoppingEngadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still get today

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day may have came and went earlier this week, but...
ShoppingHuffingtonPost

Great Deals You Can Still Grab If You Missed Out On Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day was a whole 48 hours this year, but sometimes life is just too busy. If you missed out on the deals that went down on Monday and Tuesday, don’t fret. Although most items are back to their normal prices, there are still good deals to be found today on Prime Day products and items with brand new discounts attached. Check out our picks:
InternetForbes

You Can Still Save 53% On Audible’s Prime Day Subscription Deal

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Among Amazon's nearly countless apps and services lies a favorite among book lovers: the Audible audio book and podcast service. Usually...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Prime Day Deals Still Available (That Anyone Can Get!)

It was a crazy two days of Prime Day Deals on Monday and Tuesday! But guess what? Many of them are still available (and don’t even require you to have a Prime membership!). Check out all of these Prime Day Deals still available that you don’t want to miss!. 1....
ShoppingFood & Wine

Prime Day May Be Over, but You Can Still Save on Zojirushi Products Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day may be over, but Amazon is still offering tons of great deals on kitchen products. Zojirushi is well-known for its high-performance appliances, and the brand is arguably the reigning champ among rice cooker manufacturers. From its rice cookers to its containers, Zojirushi is a favorite among FOOD & WINE editors, and a bunch of the brand's products are discounted on Amazon right now.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

You Can Get This Boho Midi Skirt as an After-Prime Day Deal with a Hidden Coupon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. A warm, sunny day calls for cute summer essentials, from maxi dresses to flowy skirts and beyond. If you didn't have time to shop during Amazon Prime Day for summer must-haves, you don't have to worry! Amazon is still dropping so many deals on comfy, breezy clothing that'll be perfect for 80-degree weather, and the Merokeety Boho Midi Skirt is one that should be on your radar. The "stunning" long skirt is currently on sale with a hidden 15 percent-off coupon, bringing the price down to just $27.
ShoppingPosted by
TechRadar

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite still discounted long after Prime Day

Prime Day 2021 is done and dusted, but that's not stopping Amazon Australia from keeping some of those offers alive. Like the AU$20 discount on its Kindle Paperwhite that Amazon introduced into the mix on day three of Prime Day. That offer is still hanging around, in case you missed out last week.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Save $100 on a Fire TV and get a free Echo Dot with this hidden Amazon deal

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2021 sale ended a long time ago. But doesn’t it feel like Amazon’s big 48-hour sale is actually a month-long sale? There are so many fantastic deals from Prime Day that are still available on Amazon’s site right now! You can get the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo). The newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, and there’s a massive $402 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV. Want even more examples? How about a...
ShoppingAndroid Central

What item did you hope to get on sale for Prime Day but missed out on?

Amazon's annual Prime Day event is always an exciting experience with tons of opportunities for customers to save money on their favorite products and services, and this year was certainly no different. We saw literally thousands of deals come and go over the two-day period — some of those offers were amazing, some were not so great, and some were just plain bad.
ElectronicsGamespot

Early Prime Day Deals Live Now: 4K TVs, Blink Security Cameras, Fire TV Stick, And More

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up first--the sales bonanza is set for June 21 and 22 and will bring thousands of discounts for Prime members on video games, tech, and much, much more. As hype for Prime Day 2021 starts to build, Amazon has released a batch of early Prime Day deals, with more to come as the big sale event grows closer. While these largely focus on Amazon-branded tech like smart Fire TVs, Echo Dots, and Fire TV sticks, there are plenty more great Amazon deals to be had ahead of Prime Day, and we're rounding them up here ahead of Prime Day 2021. Prime members can also take advantage of a free game offer via Prime Gaming and discounted subscriptions to services like Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus.
TV & VideosVulture

You Have a Week Left to Get a Free Month of Paramount+

If you’re still scrambling to find a way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars or just wondering what Paramount+ is all about, then now’s probably a good time to dive in. Paramount+ has recently revealed a new deal offering a free trial lasting not a week but a full 30 days. And you gotta love free. The monthlong trial period extends into the streaming service’s newly launched “essential” plan, which gives subscribers limited commercial interruptions for $5 a month. If commercials aren’t your streaming viewing of choice though, Paramount+ is also offering a premium ad-free subscription, post free trial, for $10 a month. This comes on the heels of the streaming service’s announcement, earlier this month, of a significant boosting of its portfolio, having added more than 1,000 movie titles to its library. From the Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones franchises to Little Women, Saint Maud, and School of Rock, there’s good stuff! It’s at least worth poking around in for a month.
TechnologyTechRadar

How much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost, can you get a free trial, and is the price worth it?

If you're interested in listening to music natively using your Echo device, the Amazon Music Unlimited price does offer strong value in the face of its competition. With a 70 million song-strong library under its belt and access to high quality tracks to put that Echo Studio to the test, you're certainly getting your money's worth when it comes to the Amazon Music Unlimited cost. However, finding the best plan for you is crucial to getting that price right.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Best Amazon device deals Prime Day 2021: Amazon Fire stick lite, Ring doorbell alarm system and Kindle deals

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Amazon has it all – and once again, for the sixth year running, its Prime Day shopping bonanza is here.For the uninitiated, the two-day sale event is best known for whopping deals on big-ticket items, with prices slashed on everything from laptops and TVs to games, home appliances, Apple products and fashion.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updatesAnd there’s good news too for those looking to invest in a new Amazon own-brand device. It’s Amazon’s party, of course, so it’s no surprise that day one saw some...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

6-Piece Plastic Flour Storage Containers only $17.99!

Get these 6-Piece Plastic Flour Storage Containers for a great deal!. Amazon has this 6-Piece Plastic Flour Storage Containers for just $17.99 when you use the promo code VV4UALTI at checkout!. These containers are BPA free and contain no harmful substances. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy