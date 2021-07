Summer has officially begun, and for as many new shows and movies as Netflix plans to stream in the coming weeks, there are plenty of heavy hitters leaving the service as well. As always, we have picked ten shows and movies that you might want to go out of your way to watch before they’re gone, and while the list isn’t quite as stacked as it was in June, you should still take a look. In recent months, we have been discussing the Disney exodus that has taken place on Netflix as the media giant takes back all of its content...