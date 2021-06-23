Cancel
UPDATE: From Ashes, We Rise

 10 days ago
By Ashley Fordinal – Last Sunday, Andy Michell and I flew out to Oceanside, California to begin production for From Ashes, We Rise. Aside from the setbacks we encountered, each accomplishment was considered a milestone to getting closer to making production a reality. The first setback occurred when we first arrived in California at 10:00pm PST. We received an email from American Airlines saying our luggage has been delayed up to 4 hours. Even though the delayed luggage was our main audio source for production, our first thought was, “okay, we can wait. The shoot isn’t until 1:00pm tomorrow.” We still waited around the airport for a little while, hoping it would come sooner, until a representative advised us that it wouldn’t arrive until the morning, so we head to the rental car counter to pick up our vehicle. The interaction at the counter was a streamlined process, quick and to the point. From there, we were sent to the garage where we were instructed to pick out any vehicle in the Gold section and we could drive off from there. After seeing three rows of empty Gold spaces, we thought there must be another row somewhere else, so we rolled our luggage around the garage hoping to find a vehicle in our class. Still no Gold vehicles, I started walking back up the escalator to the rental counter when I saw the agent coming down. He realized there weren’t any more Gold vehicles and instructed us to take a vehicle in the class above. Out of the 4 vehicles available, we chose what appeared to be a fuel-efficient vehicle. This proved to be true when we drove back and forth from San Diego to Oceanside and around the town and the fuel tank never dropped below ¾ of a tank. Good thing because the cost for fuel was $4+ per gallon. Milestone one, check!

