Capitol Report: Parson calls for a special session to focus on extending Federal Reimbursement Allowance Program

Boonville Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis report marks the end of this year’s legislation sent to Governor Parson. Governor Parson has called for a special session to focus on extending Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program and certain allowances, taxes, and assessments that fund the MO HealthNet program. The Senate will begin the special session today, June 23. The House will on Wednesday, June 30 to consider and approve the bill sent over from the Senate. To review the entire list of 2021 legislation, go to house.mo.gov and click on Legislation. I encourage you to sign up to receive my full Capitol Report by emailing me at Tim.Taylor@house.mo.gov.

www.boonvilledailynews.com
