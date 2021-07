If there had been no historical precedent for the Morgan 3 Wheeler it's impossible to imagine it ever coming out as a new vehicle in the second decade of the 21st century. Objectively it had almost none of the features modern motorists had come to expect, not even the most basic safety related stuff that most of us have come to see as essential rather than desirable. There was no traction control. There was no servo or anti-lock assistance for the brakes. It was missing a wheel.