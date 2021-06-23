Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

A message to faculty, staff, and postdoctoral trainees on returning to campus

Cover picture for the articleAmy Gutmann, President; Wendell Pritchett, Provost; Beth Winkelstein, Deputy Provost; and Craig Carnaroli, Senior Executive Vice President. We are very pleased to announce that Penn will be fully reopening campus for the fall semester, while continuing to be guided by best practices in public health. After 15 months of masking and physical distancing, rearranging your lives to perform work under challenging circumstances, and vaccinating against COVID-19, Penn now has the lowest rate of COVID-19 in over a year. Penn’s low positivity rate is but one component of the broader slowdown of COVID-19 cases in our region and, as of June 11, the City of Philadelphia removed capacity restrictions on our facilities and related occupancy. The safety and wellness of our Penn community are of utmost importance, and this message is intended as a resource guide to help you return to campus with confidence over the next few weeks and months.

