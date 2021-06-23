Kennesaw State helping children enhance their literacy skills
During the four-week summer camp, which runs through Friday, Kennesaw State students and faculty members provide tutoring and educational activities for children in grades 2-6 who are below grade level in reading. Many of the Fast Start participants’ parents did not attend college, which Rodriguez can relate to as a first-generation college graduate herself. Rodriguez sees Fast Start as an opportunity for the children not only to boost their reading skills, but also to think big about their future as they’re spending time on a college campus.news.kennesaw.edu