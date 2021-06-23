Dragonflies and Wildflowers – Plenty Of ’em In Bitterroot

Having driven by the empty town-owned field across the street from Maple View Farm for 24 years, Susan Ranstead often thought how beautiful it would be if this field were filled with flowers. This year, she decided to take action to see if it would be possible. It seemed just the perfect time with the town opening up after COVID took away so much joy in the past 14 months. The project could bring the community together, perhaps draw in visitors who would then shop and eat here, and certainly be of great benefit to pollinating insects.