Robert “Bob” Medley, Jr.
Mr. Robert “Bob” Medley, Jr. age 78 of Smithville, TN passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital. Bob was born on March 19, 1943 in Smithville, TN to his parents, the late Robert Sr. and Clara Driver Medley. Born and raised in Smithville, he loved to entertain family and friends with tales of past times. Bob was a proud United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. After moving to Iowa he met Barb and they created a beautiful life life together. They raised both Bob’s children as well as many other young adults in need of loving homes.www.wjle.com