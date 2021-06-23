Reese Kittle, 80
Reese Kittle, age 80, of Arcadia Township/Lum, MI died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at William Beaumont Hospital of Troy, MI. Reese Eldon Kittle was born December 19, 1940 in Lum (Arcadia Twp.), MI. He was the son of the late Frank and the late Katheryn (Lovell) Kittle. Karen Kittle died on February 1, 1997. Reese lived most all of his life in the Lum area. He was a graduate of Imlay City High School, Class of 1960. He married Karen Lou Garver on December 26, 1970 in Gladwin, MI.tricitytimes-online.com