St. Louis Freedom Suits and the mothers behind it

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri was a slave state, but a particular statute in 1824 allowed enslaved people to fight for their freedom in court, and many of the court cases were filed by women to free not only themselves but also their children. Here are a few of their stories.

Marie, Celeste, Catiche, and Marguerite Scypion

In 1805, the brave women of the Scypion family were the first to begin their legal freedom struggles.

Marie Scypion was a Black and Natchez woman who had been enslaved when St. Louis was under French control. When St. Louis was transferred from French to Spanish rule, the Spaniards outlawed breaking up enslaved families and the enslavement of native people. Upon these grounds, Marie was able to keep her family together when her enslaver, Joseph Tayon, tried to sell her daughters.

However, after Marie's death, the US purchased the Missouri territory, and Joseph Tayon tried once again to break up the Scypion family. Marie's daughters, Celeste, Catiche, and Marguerite, filled their freedom suit.

They won, but their legal struggles had just begun. Over the course of 30 years, the sisters battled court case after case to maintain their status as free women. At long last, a jury voted unanimously in 1834 that the Scypion sisters were free women in the eyes of the law.

Harriet Robinson Scott

Harriet Robinson Scott fought to free herself and her children alongside her husband, Dred Scott, in the famous supreme court case 'Scott vs Sandford'. The Scott's legal battle began in 1846 after the death of their enslaver, Dr. John Emerson. However, the court refused the request. It was later considered as one of the catalysts for the Civil War.

Even though they lost their court battle, Harriet and her family were freed almost immediately after the case ended. Harried lived out her days as a free woman.

Polly Wash

Polly Wash loved her daughters and wanted them to be free women and told them to run if they ever had a chance. When one of her daughters, Nancy, escaped to Canada, she was delighted. Polly then attempted to flee to Canada too but returned out of concern for her other daughter, Lucy. She resolved to win her freedom through court and filed a freedom suit in 1839. Both Polly and Lucy won their freedom and lived together.



