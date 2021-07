Shakira's son Sasha is looking more and more like his mom every year! The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 44, shared a rare shot of her 5-year-old son to Instagram Wednesday, who was enjoying his first surfing lesson with friends and teachers Kai and Hans. Giving the hang loose sign with one hand, Sasha couldn't hide his grin, making the little boy look even more similar to his famous mother.