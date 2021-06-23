Daniel W. Lahr, 78, of Allenton passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at his home. He was born August 31, 1942 in Grosse Pointe Farms, the son of Herman and Ethel (Benn) Lahr. He enjoyed playing games with his nieces and nephews when they were younger, hobbies included watching sports and doing crosswords in the TV guide. He enjoyed his outings which included eating at McDonald’s and Subway with family. He also enjoyed joking around with the local Postal Lady. He worked at the Allenton Tavern before he retired and started to live the good life of retirement. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.