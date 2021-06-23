The Olivia Wilde Revenge Thriller Hidden Gem You Can Find On Amazon

Revenge is a dish best served cold, but movies that revolve around the subject matter can really make your blood run hot. While it's often fun to watch badass protagonists unleash carnage in the name of justice (see: "Death Wish" and the countless movies it inspired), some revenge stories have more on their mind than simply satiating the audience's hunger for hard-hitting action and mayhem. As the recent "Promising Young Woman" showed, this genre can be an effective outlet for exploring topical themes and generate some awards buzz in the process. Of course, some of the best and most powerful revenge thrillers are the ones that fly under the radar, where they often remain, waiting to be discovered.