Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Freeport lawmaker files bill to prevent Ill. Assembly legislating after midnight

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) filed a bill he claims will prevent legislative hijinks. Rep. Chesney filed House Bill 4103 with the Illinois House Clerk’s Office on Wednesday morning to prevent future legislating by the Illinois General Assembly between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m., unless there is agreement by the Minority Leader; regardless of which party is in the minority.

www.wifr.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Freeport, IL
Freeport, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Chesney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Illinois House#Wifr#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...