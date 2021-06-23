Freeport lawmaker files bill to prevent Ill. Assembly legislating after midnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) filed a bill he claims will prevent legislative hijinks. Rep. Chesney filed House Bill 4103 with the Illinois House Clerk’s Office on Wednesday morning to prevent future legislating by the Illinois General Assembly between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m., unless there is agreement by the Minority Leader; regardless of which party is in the minority.www.wifr.com