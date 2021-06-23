Cancel
Tennis

Djokovic, Barty are Wimbledon top seeds, Federer, Serena 7th

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 10 days ago

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic was named as the top seed at Wimbledon on Wednesday as he seeks a 20th Grand Slam title while Roger Federer and Serena Williams will begin the grass-court tournament next week seeded seventh. Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty is seeded first on the women's...

www.semoball.com
