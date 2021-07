Did you ever ask Siri to answer a question or handle a task only to find out that the digital assistant couldn't understand what you were saying? It is frustrating when you're trying to get Siri to set an alarm and when you say "Hey Siri, set an alarm" she responds by saying "Here are the directions to the farm." Many times this writer has asked Siri to perform a task only for the assistant to respond with some ridiculous answer that makes absolutely no sense.