The Undateables stars Daniel Wakeford and Lily Taylor have called off their wedding, leading fans to proclaim that the news has “ruined their year”.The pair found fame on the Channel 4 series, which revolves around individuals with different long-term conditions attempting to find love.During a festive edition of the series in 2018, musician Wakeford – who has autism – proposed to Taylor after serenading her with a rendition of her favourite song, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.Unfortunately, this week Wakeford announced on his social media that the couple had split and cancelled their impending nuptials.“We decided...