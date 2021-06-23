Cancel
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Gemini Therapeutics Shares Slide

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.01% to 33,948.64 while the NASDAQ rose 0.19% to 14,280.41. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.10% to 4,250.86. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,566,050 cases with around 602,460 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,028,700 cases and 390,660 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,054,650 COVID-19 cases with 504,710 deaths. In total, there were at least 179,199,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,883,480 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Benzinga

Benzinga

