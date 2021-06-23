Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Gemini Therapeutics Shares Slide

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially dipped during the course of the week, but then turned around to recapture the $75 level. This is a market that I think continues to see a lot of upward pressure, even though we are a little bit overextended. That being said, the market has recently broken out of an ascending triangle, so that should be paid close attention to. With that, I like the idea of buying dips as they occur, as we are clearly in a very bullish market.