Available now for Oculus Rift is the Blair Witch VR Edition which takes players back into Black Hills Forest to experience more horrors of the night. You have never been so close to the terror of the Black Hills Forest. Experience the most immersive version of Blair Witch, redesigned and upgraded specifically for virtual reality. Now for Oculus Rift – with more platforms coming soon. Blair Witch: VR Edition is a brand new version of the Blair Witch story, built specifically for the VR experience. Environments have been redesigned for more interactivity and to accommodate new creature encounters. A new control system and mechanics for your companion dog such as petting, and fetching gestures help immerse players in the Blair Witch story. Yes, you can now pet the dog!