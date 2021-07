Finding the best hair products for black hair can be like a needle in a haystack. Luckily, there are products that do work wonders for our hair. All we have to do is look in the right place. Louisiana native Tessica Brown, aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” just released a new haircare line that’ll help anyone grow their hair back. After already enduring her horrific hair experience, Brown has sought to help others with her new haircare line, Forever Hair. It already sounds like a promising hair product.