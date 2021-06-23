Indianapolis welcomes Sweets & Snacks Expo 2021 with open arms in boost to US confectionery industry
This year’s much- anticipated Sweets & Snacks Expo was officially opened this morning (June 23) by the Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, and Joe Hogsett, Mayor of Indianapolis, along with John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association and Paul Chibe president and CEO of Ferrero North America, and Chairman of the Board National Confectioners Association.www.confectionerynews.com