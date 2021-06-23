Indianapolis welcomes Sweets & Snacks Expo 2021 with open arms in boost to US confectionery industry

If you're not familiar with the Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee, that will likely change soon. The company currently has a modest 66 units in all of North America, located in only a dozen American states and four Canadian provinces, according to QSR Magazine. But the brand's global popularity spans its native Asia, as well as the Middle East and Europe, as Jollibee operates more than 1,400 restaurants around the world. Its North American presence is now ready to grow with new plans for a massive expansion in the next decade.