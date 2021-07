Microsoft will host a special livestream on June 24 to show the world what's next for Windows, and software leaks suggest we're going to see a successor to Windows 10. Whether Microsoft will actually brand its new operating system as Windows 11 or not remains to be seen, but see it you should — a leaked developer build gives us good reason to believe what's next for Windows is a visual overhaul aimed at making Microsoft's venerable operating system look and feel more like something you could comfortably use on a touchscreen.