10 Law Schools Where You Can Pay Off Your Debt

By U.S. News & World Report
WTOP
 12 days ago

Most law school grads have a high debt load. Many law students depend on student loans to fund their legal education. According to data that 180 ranked law schools reported to U.S. News, law students at those schools from the class of 2019 incurred an average debt of about $110,070. But law school grads can offset these high debt loads with a high salary. Here are the top 10 law schools where full-time 2019 grads who borrowed for law school and entered the private sector had the highest salary-to-debt ratio, per U.S. News data.

