‘RHONY’s Eboni K. Williams Says Production Edited Out Other Racial Comments

By Shine My Crown Staff
Shine my Crown
Shine my Crown
 10 days ago
Eboni K. Williams made Bravo history when she joined this season, becoming the first Black Housewife to star on the show.

The show is currently in its 13th season.

Of course, the issue of race has been moved to the forefront of the show as Eboni does not hold back from calling the other ladies out for being racially insensitive. One of her first confrontations on the show was with Ramona Singer, a white millionaire businesswoman who thinks it’s appropriate to refer to hospitality workers as “the help.”

“I get my help wrong,” Ramona says. Eboni, shocked by what she does heard, is seen asking another housewife, “Did she say she gets her help wrong.”

“It’s really never me saying, ‘Oh, let me have this conversation with Ramona so I can get her to understand Black Lives Matter,'” Eboni told Vulture. “That is not my f*cking job. Bravo didn’t pay me for that.”

Ramona says Eboni misunderstood.

“It wasn’t ‘the help’…What I said was, ‘I cannot remember the names of my help. I can’t remember the names of the people who help me,” she told E! News.

As viewers reacted to the showdown, Eboni took a short break from social media. She says Bravo cut other remarks made to her.

“[There were] things that weren’t aired that was said to me as well,” she said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

“You know, like, ‘I don’t see your color.’ And I didn’t mention that. And it was said to me at some point, ‘I don’t even see you as a Black woman, I just see you as another pretty smart woman.’ And I knew it was meant as a compliment, but I also knew it felt incredibly painful, and it felt like an eraser of such a compelling and important part of my identity.”

But why is Bravo editing it all out?

