This Nearly-Forgotten Band from Michigan Broke a Beatles Record

This giant treehouse, being held in 3 large white pine trees in Marion, Michigan is a must see. Back in 2016, a Michigan man named Peter decided to surprise his wife on their 40th anniversary a treehouse. To say this anniversary gift is unique would be the understatement of the year. But it's not just any treehouse. This thing is massive and it's equipped with everything we have in our ground homes. This treehouse has a working bathroom, stove, microwave, refrigerator...etc. Not to mention, other than the sleeping quarters downstairs, there are 4 beds upstairs for the kids. Yes, you read that correctly. This treehouse has two floors.