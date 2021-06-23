Study reveals how red blood cells may help stave off aging

In cell nuclei, molecular structures called chromatin may play a role in the formation of droplets that are crucial for many cellular functions. Cells often contain droplets, which are involved in various cellular functions. The environments in which these droplets form are complicated—the cell nucleus, for example, is packed with a complex molecular structure called chromatin, which may affect how droplets merge, among other things. Now, Yaojun Zhang of Princeton University and colleagues have proposed a description of how chromatin affects droplet formation in cells [1]. The result highlights the crucial part played by the environment in the formation of cellular structures.