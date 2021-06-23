Build-Outs Of Coffee: Cultivator Coffee & Other Plants In New Albany, IN

Coffee in the state of Indiana appears to be having a moment. We don't just mean Indianapolis, whose thriving coffee scene is well-documented; it would appear the rest of the Hoosier State is getting in on the fun. Last week we featured Botz Coffee here on Build-Outs, located in tiny Whiting (pop. 5,000), located just outside the city of Chicago, and today we're spotlighting a new shop located in New Albany, located near Louisville. This is Cultivator Coffee & Other Plants.