15 DFB Reviews You HAVE to Read Before Visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been a very popular park thanks to all of its new attractions!. The latest lands like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land have brought huge crowds to Studios, as well as new rides like Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway! And the park still has really long waits for older thrill rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith. So, if you do manage to score a theme park reservation for Hollywood Studios, you’re going to want to have the best day possible and we’re here to help! We have all the reviews you need before you head on down Hollywood Boulevard.