NEWS: Change Coming to Disney’s Magical Express Check-In Process

There comes a day when the ratty old bag you used to throw your makeup in tatters to pieces, and unfortunately, that day came for me last week. As I tried to shovel all my products back into what remained, it dawned on me that maybe it was time to pick myself up, dust myself off, and finally invest in a makeup organizer. I've been hesitant to get one because they're either too big for my small vanity or they're too small to fit all of my products. Luckily, I've been able to cut down my makeup routine in recent months, and I only use a handful of items when getting ready compared to the dozen I previously did. So I decided to head to the always reliable Target, and it did not disappoint.