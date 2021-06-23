NEWS: Change Coming to Disney’s Magical Express Check-In Process
In January of 2022, Disney’s Magical Express service will be discontinued. We’ve already shared a look at some of the best ways to get from the airport to Disney World’s hotels once the service is gone, and we’ve shared news about the new service from Mears that is set to replace the Magical Express. But, today we’ve got another update for those who are planning to use Disney’s Magical Express this year, while it’s still available.www.disneyfoodblog.com