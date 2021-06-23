Victoria's Secret Shelving Angels Advertising Campaign
Victoria’s Secret is trading its angels for a lineup of modern-day women’s advocates. Lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret is getting rid of its long-time running Angels campaign. Its new program, VS Collective, will celebrate role models—female athletes, activists, and journalists. The move comes one year after the brand canceled its annual televised fashion show that featured supermodels and famous musical artists. The cancellation was part of an evolution of the brand to compete with changing attitudes about size and competition from web-based lingerie brands.ourcommunitynow.com