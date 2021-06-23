Victoria's Secret Shelving Angels Advertising Campaign

Tonight there’s another outing for the second of these two programmes from Christmas, which take as their starting point Victoria’s personal selection of her favourite sketches that she submitted for a never-made compilation show in 2009 (although they actually did do a compilation show in 2009, so we’re not sure what happened there). The good news is that we see loads of those sketches, and there are some good people like Russell T Davies contributing, but the bad news is that some of the other talking heads are less welcome, with comments that could fill up several issues of Pseuds Corner, and once you’ve heard someone mention how her sketches represented Northern women, you probably don’t need to hear it over and over and over again. Victoria would have been thoroughly amused, we’re sure.