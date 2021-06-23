Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Crop damage due to floods, storms in southeast Arkansas estimated at $200 million-plus

searktoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers in five counties in southeastern Arkansas suffered more than $200 million in direct losses to major crops after the major flooding and storm event in early June, according to a preliminary estimate by experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. John Anderson, economist with the Division...

searktoday.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
City
Lonoke, AR
Local
Arkansas Industry
City
Dumas, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Prairie#Drew#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

Crop Insurance and Replanting Damaged Fields – DTN

As farmers in parts of the Corn Belt see flooded spots across fields and hail damage from the stretch of intense storms over the past week, questions about crop insurance, revenue guarantees and possible second-crop options come into play for at least a short window, crop-insurance experts explain. For most...
Arkansas StateGuard Online

USDA report on Arkansas crops

Arkansas growers responded to a global economy beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic with shifting acreage, betting big on corn and pulling back from cotton, according to data from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released Wednesday. The annual Acreage Report from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service provides an...
Environmentcityofypsilanti.com

Damage caused by recent storm

We need to know how many were affected by the storms on June 25 & 26. The City is working with State and Federal officials to obtain emergency help for our residents and businesses. We need to know how many were affected by the storms on June 25 & 26, and how badly they were affected, so that we can relay that information in an accurate and timely manner.
Arkansas Statetalkbusiness.net

Decade high prices for corn and soybeans shift acreages for crops in Arkansas

Surging corn and soybean prices had a significant impact on Arkansas farmers’ crop plans in the early spring, according to data from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report. The annual Acreage Report from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is an update to the March Prospective Plantings report. It showed a predictable correlation between rising markets and planting decisions by producers.
Clinton County, OHwnewsj.com

Crop damage, CORN Live & pollinators

Well, is the glass half-full or half-empty when we think of the recent weather?. My guess it just depends on who you talk to this week after all the rain. Parts of county have had more than plenty, and then there are others that are tickled pink for what they got.
Indiana Stateindianapublicmedia.org

Crop Damage Localized To South Central Indiana Following June Floods

In northern Michigan, corn is on track for success if ‘knee high by the Fourth of July,’ but in southern Indiana, that means the crop is behind schedule. Purdue Extension corn specialist Dan Quinn said most of the state’s corn is up to his chest and able to withstand flooding. However, rainfall last month damaged crops in south central Indiana, including Monroe County. This region is the only one in the state with serious damage.
Agriculture1380kcim.com

Although Rain Was Needed, Crop-Damaging Severe Weather Was Not

The recent rains were much needed, but farmers could have done without the added stress of crop damage from severe weather. “An active weather pattern shifted into the Midwest last week, bringing several days of widespread and beneficial rainfalls,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “The rain came just when moisture-stressed corn and soybeans needed it. Unfortunately, severe thunderstorms caused crop damage in parts of western and central Iowa, as well as flash flooding across southeastern Iowa. The forecast shows additional chances of rain and milder temperatures are expected over the next week.” The rains brought topsoil moistures down to 42 percent short to very short with subsoil now rated at 60 percent short to very short, with moisture still needed in the northern two-thirds of the state. According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, there were 3.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 27. Activities included spraying post emergence herbicides and harvesting hay. Iowa’s corn crop is now rated at 60 percent good to excellent while soybeans are rated at 58 percent good to excellent. More details can be found in the full report at nass.usda.gov.
EnvironmentCourthouse News Service

Millions in Coastal Communities at Risk of Major Flood Damage

(CN) — More than 200 million people worldwide live on land that’s less than 6 and a half feet above sea level, putting them at grave risk of losing their homes and communities to flooding events caused by rising sea levels and severe storms, according to a new study. Previous...
Columbia, MOkrcgtv.com

PHOTOS: Flooding, storm damage, rescues, and clean up efforts across mid-Missouri

MID-MISSOURI — Communities across mid-Missouri saw flooded roadways, downed trees and experienced power outages after the past few days of severe weather. Water rescues continued Saturday morning in Columbia. First responders rescued multiple people across mid-Missouri. The City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department asked residents to avoid the city's...
Iowa Statekhqa.com

Flood warning remains in Southeast Iowa

Keosauqua, Iowa — A flood warning remains in effect until 7:45 p.m. Friday for Van Bureau County in southeast Iowa. Shortly after noon, local law enforcement reported that water was still over area roads leading to closures. Drivers are asked to take notice of all road closures. More rainfall could...
Iowa Statecbs2iowa.com

Storms batter crops, damage homes in eastern Iowa

Tuesday, a lone severe thunderstorm moved through eastern Iowa. While the rain was greatly appreciated in the drought-stricken part of the state, the severe weather accompanying the rain caused significant issues. In just a few minutes, months of farm work was damaged. “Just amazing how fast," said Urbana farmer Brad...
EnvironmentKSNB Local4

Crop damage in multiple counties following storms

CENTRAL Neb. (KSNB) - Just drive through areas of Hamilton, Polk, Nance and Merrick Counties and you will see the aftermath of storms Tuesday. Region 44 Emergency Manager Denise Ziemba said there was a lot of crop damage, including stripped corn, reported to her in eastern Nance County. She said some of the crops are completely ruined. She said there were also some pivots and a couple of buildings that were moved from their foundation in western Platte County.
Iowa StateRadio Iowa

Hail damages crops in northwest Iowa

Hail storms blanketed large sections of the state Tuesday afternoon and heavy crop damage is reported in northwest Iowa’s Plymouth County — with thousands of acres impacted. Bill Tentinger, who farms east of Le Mars, says he has extensive hail damage to his corn, especially to the rows that run...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Residents asked to report storm damage

FREMONT — In light of the windy weekend and the EF1 tornado that tore through northern Steuben County early Monday morning, Indiana Department of Homeland Security is asking residents to report storm damage in order to establish a statewide damage assessment. The severe storms that occurred June 18-21 produced several...
Agricultureagfax.com

Arkansas Rice: Moving into Midseason, Managing Flood Damage

We’re still dealing with the aftermath from the flooding events in South AR and that’s driving most discussions these days. With the hot and dry conditions, we’re at an odd stage where we’re trying to drain and salvage rice but also needing to keep rice irrigated as the crop shifts into reproductive growth.
Environmentwdrb.com

TROPICAL STORM CLAUDETTE Sweeps Through The Southeast...

Last weekend, Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall along the northern Gulf Coast of the U.S., as seen in this 12-hour visible and lightning composite imagery from NOAA’s GOES East satellite on Sunday, June 20. The storm was officially named on June 19, when it was coming ashore near Houma, Louisiana. As it moved inland, The Capital Weather Gang reported that “Claudette produced a storm surge of two to three feet above normally dry land from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle,” resulting in flooding and impassable areas.