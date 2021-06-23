4 Exclusive Communities for All Budgets in Los Suenos, Costa Rica

If the avian realm had self-conscious, talking ambassadors, “spokebirds”, which species would partake in birding conferences? Which would travel to tourism conventions, give fun presentations and hand out cultural knick-knacks? Would Barred Owls chuckle and admit that, for the record, “No, we really aren’t saying ‘Who cooks for you’?” Would Cock-of-the Rocks and condors represent Peru with flashy dances and incredible feats of flight? At the largest of conferences, logistical and cultural issues could be a real problem. The Accipiters and other bird predators would either have to be prohibited from attending or at least need to be kept separate from the rest of the tasty looking attendees. Some might even protest at being kept separate, raising their voices as they eye the main conference birds with hungry intent. Penguins would need on site-freezers or other forms of strict climate control, and who would keep the Corvids from playing tricks and getting out of control? Ditto for the Kea.