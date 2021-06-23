Wealthy Investors Expect to Earn Average Annual Returns of 17.5%—Here's Why That May Be Too Optimistic

Wealthy Americans are pretty optimistic about their long-term investment returns, expecting to earn average annual returns of 17.5% above inflation from their portfolios. That's according to a new survey from Natixis that surveyed households that have over $100,000 in investable assets in March and April of 2021. Those same investors report they expect to earn 17.3% above inflation in 2021, which, while high, may be understandable. The S&P 500 price index returned 15.76% last year and the market was up 5.24% already when the survey was fielded.