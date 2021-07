Disney World is home to a whole world of characters. And while the past year has seen the suspension of Character Greetings, that doesn’t mean the resort is suddenly short on inhabitants – there are plenty of opportunities to see your favorite heroes throughout the parks. However, though some remain unavailable, this could be a good opportunity for Disney World to look at ‘rebooting’ a select few. There has always been something of an inconsistency when it comes to Disney World’s ‘human’ characters: some are actually human, while others have human ‘masks’, with the actor hidden inside the costume.