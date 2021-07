Three words that come to mind for day one of the Multicultural Festival in Nacogdoches - entertaining, beautiful and delicious. First, the weather was beautiful. The event is held on the grounds of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Appleby Sand Road. There are quite a few huge shade trees that block out the summer sun, plus, throughout the day we were treated with cool easterly breezes that were the result of the outflow from storms that were between Nacogdoches and Chireno. We got the winds, but never the rain.