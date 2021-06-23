Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Ratio
This TikTok video will show you how to properly butter your popcorn at the movie theater. A big thing that a lot of people missed about movie theaters during the pandemic is giant buckets of hot buttered popcorn. Almost every theater in the U.S. has a self-serve butter dispenser that you can use to add as much butter as you want. But pouring butter over the top isn’t the best way to get it all the way down to the bottom. A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.ourcommunitynow.com