Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Ratio

We all remember the favorite movie we saw on the day it was released, whether we stood in line to buy tickets or got dressed up with other moviegoers. Paying for overpriced concessions were par for course. Unfortunately, buying that expensive bucket of popcorn is starting to feel a bit like a past-time due to the pandemic. Despite the U.S. box office hitting all-time lows in 2020, movies themselves are still thriving. With more movies debuting on streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max, it's hard to imagine a day when we'll return to the theater. As we keep our fingers crossed for the movie theater industry to survive, take a look back at these vintage theaters throughout history.